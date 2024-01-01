Man Utd, Napoli alerted as Lille increasingly resigned to losing Gomes

Tribal Football
Lille are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Angel Gomes next year.

The England midfielder is coming off contract at the end of the season.

And L'Equipe says there are currently no signs that Gomes will extend his contract with LOSC.

As such, Lille face either selling him in January, or losing the England international for nothing in the summer.

Gomes has been linked with former club Manchester United, with Napoli and Borussia Dortmund also watching developments.

