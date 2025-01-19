Napoli coach Conte happy after victory over Atalanta; ponders Kvara replacement signing

Napoli coach Antonio Conte refused to talk up their title chances after victory over Atalanta.

The Azzurri won 3-2 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

“Causing trouble is already doing something, because it says everything and nothing,” Conte told Sky Italia.

“I had already said before the match that this team has grown a lot. Don’t forget that just over two months ago, Atalanta put three goals past us at home. This was a very different game in every way. I had also expected us to grow a great deal in that time, although I wasn’t expecting us to face them again so soon,” continued the coach.

“I think if we’d had even more time to go through the process, we’d have done even better. The team has above all grown in dealing with difficulties, that is what I want to underline.

“We are facing some situations, both in terms of injuries and most recently the transfer market, situations that would kill a bull, but we are still standing. We don’t complain, we keep working and I always say that I have a group of players who are eager to work hard.

“The improvement of each individual player then allows us to improve collectively too.”

Conte also was asked about replacing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and continued: “I leave the decision to the club. I don’t get into the transfer market. If they were to ask me something, I would express my thoughts. I will just say that what do we want potential for, a youth team player? Let’s not take people for a ride here,” shrugged an irritated coach.

“I also recognise that if we try to sign someone experienced, the press will say ‘oh it’s a Scudetto player for Conte,’ so anything will be emphasised.

“If we need to do things, we need to do them right, otherwise we will continue with these lads. I already said yesterday that at the end of the day everyone can express their opinion on whether we are stronger or weaker, but objective facts are that the ‘best’ players who helped win the Scudetto two years ago have all left. That’s Kim Min-jae, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia and Zielinski, without counting Mario Rui or Elmas.

“Compared to last season, Osimhen, Zielinski and Kvara have left. We need to keep our heads down, keep working, not complain about anything. If the club wants to do something, then they will, otherwise I go into battle with these lads and know they will never let me down.

“There aren’t many of us, but we are the right ones and we’re starved."