Kvaratskhelia tells PSG fans: Call me 'Kvara'; I've joined one of the world's biggest clubs

Paul Vegas
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a first training session with PSG this morning.

The Georgia winger's move was confirmed this morning, with Kvaratskhelia leaving Napoli for PSG in a €75m deal. He has penned a deal with the Parisians to 2029.

Speaking the club's media today, Kvaratskhelia began: "It's hard to pronounce, it takes time. My name is Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, but you can call me Kvara.

"It's an honour for me to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm really proud, it's a dream and we will fight together. I'm very happy to be here now."

 

Why did you choose PSG?

"For several reasons. The project convinced me to come here, because I know what the club wants to achieve and how they work with the players. I wanted to come here because many great players have played here and still play here. I didn't think about it much when I had the chance to come to Paris and I'm really happy I made this decision."

 

What are you looking for here?

"I want to gain experience, I'm looking for new challenges by coming here to Paris. New dreams, new goals. I also want to improve so I can help the team as much as possible and give my best."

 

On the PSG training centre?

"It's really incredible. We have all the tools needed to achieve great things, I've seen even the youngest players train here, they have what it takes to grow and progress. They have the facilities needed to grow, but that also applies to the first team."

 

A thought about Luis Enrique?

"He is one of the best coaches in the world, I am eager to learn many things with him and I am really excited to become a player coached by Luis Enrique."

 

A message for the fans?

"I want to see them very soon. I can't wait to experience great emotions with them. I'm really excited to join you here, we'll see each other soon. Ici c'est Paris!".

