PSG president Al-Khelaifi: Kvaratskhelia was determined to join us

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has welcomed new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia star signed for PSG from Napoli on Friday for a fee of €75m.

Al-Khelaifi said, "We are pleased to welcome Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football - a fantastic talent.

"But he is also a player who has the courage and fights for the team above all else.

"Khvicha was determined to become part of our big club. I know he wants to achieve all his goals with us."

