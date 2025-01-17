DONE DEAL: Kvaratskhelia completes move to PSG

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG have completed the signing of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia star moves to Paris for a mooted €75m fee, signing a contract to 2029.

Kvaratskhelia won the Scudetto with Napoli and finished with a record of 54 goals and assists in 107 appearances.

"It's a dream to be here," said the 23-year-old winger. "I've heard so many positive things about PSG.

"I feel immense pride in joining this great club and I'm really looking forward to wearing my new colours." 

PSG also announced: "Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football - a fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team above all else."

