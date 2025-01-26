Napoli coach Conte ponders Kvaratskhelia replacement: I didn't like how he left

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has admitted disappointment over the way Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left the club.

The Georgia star left Napoli for PSG last week in a €75m deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

After victory over Juventus, Conte said: "We can only wish Kvara and his family all the best. He made his choice, but I did not find it nice that his agents had already been negotiating with PSG for some time. We are moving forward: no one is indispensable.

"It's not enough to just bring someone in... Everyone is good at saying who's missing, and I could easily say what we need. But my role as leader of the group requires me to think about who I already have at home and make a difference with them. We knew very well that the January transfer window would be complicated.

"Let's see what happens, but I remain calm, because I know I have a group of guys ready to fight with me. Today's intensity was that of a European match, with a very high pace and full-field pressure. We took risks and there are still those who say that we play low defense and on the counterattack. Sometimes I feel like I'm dreaming."