Napoli coach Conte ponders Kvaratskhelia replacement: I didn't like how he left

Carlos Volcano
Napoli coach Antonio Conte has admitted disappointment over the way Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left the club.

The Georgia star left Napoli for PSG last week in a €75m deal.

After victory over Juventus, Conte said: "We can only wish Kvara and his family all the best. He made his choice, but I did not find it nice that his agents had already been negotiating with PSG for some time. We are moving forward: no one is indispensable.

"It's not enough to just bring someone in... Everyone is good at saying who's missing, and I could easily say what we need. But my role as leader of the group requires me to think about who I already have at home and make a difference with them. We knew very well that the January transfer window would be complicated.

"Let's see what happens, but I remain calm, because I know I have a group of guys ready to fight with me. Today's intensity was that of a European match, with a very high pace and full-field pressure. We took risks and there are still those who say that we play low defense and on the counterattack. Sometimes I feel like I'm dreaming."

