Napoli sports director Giovanni Manna says there's no rush over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's contract talks.

There has been an expectation that the Georgian's deal will be upgraded this year.

Manna said, “I said it before and repeat that there is no rush.

"This is not a race to a renewal. He still has three years on his contract with Napoli, we are talking about it, there is no deadline and we are relaxed.

"We’ll see what happens over the next few months.”