Foschi defends Napoli president De Laurentiis: Blackmailed by agents and free agents
Former Serie A sports director Rino Foschi has taken aim at the agents of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Foschi says he has sympathy for Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis after his decision to allow Osimhen to leave for Gala this season.

He stated to TMW, "If I say what I think, I hurt someone. Football has changed and I don't like it anymore. 

"I'm close to De Laurentiis, I'm very sorry. I'm surprised that people still go to the stadium despite everything. Presidents don't count for anything anymore, they are constantly blackmailed by agents and free agents. Even sports directors don't count for anything anymore.

"They think about making money, football is over now. Give me an hour of television and I'll name names. A serious person today can no longer play football in Italy."

