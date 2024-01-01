Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen

Galatasaray chief Ibrahim Hatipoglu insists they're not expecting to lose Victor Osimhen in January.

After signing for Gala from Napoli last month, Osimhen's contract is said to carry a €70m buyout clause for the January market.

The Nigeria international is already being linked with Chelsea and Juventus.

But Hatipoglu insists: "There is no chance that Osimhen will leave the team in January. In fact, we are planning for him to play next season as well. Osimhen will remain a Galatasaray player until June. Talking about these things only serves to shift media attention and spoil the pleasure of watching Osimhen play.

"The player shows his attachment to Galatasaray in every match. People play where they are happy. He has a contract with us until the end of the season. He is very happy to be at Galatasaray. Instead, we should think about how to continue with Osimhen in future seasons.

"There is no point in discussing whether he will leave during the mid-season break."