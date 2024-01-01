Leonardo Semplici exclusive: Glory with SPAL; tempted by Saudi; backing Conte's Napoli

Leonardo Semplici will forever be tied to SPAL after leading the club from Serie C to Serie A in just three years.

Before taking charge of SPAL, the former Lucchese and Grosseto defender had gained reputation as a promotion specialist achieving success with Sangimignano and Figline in the lower leagues.

Semplici would then take the chance to develop his coaching skills with Fiorentina's Primavera team ahead of SPAL offering him a fresh chance of senior football while in Serie C. His success with SPL would also lead to opportunities with Cagliari and Spezia.

Currently a free agent, Semplici spoke with Tribalfootball.com this week about his amazing run with SPAL and his thoughts on today's Serie A season.

How close were you to landing a new job over the summer?

“During this summer, I had several discussions with different clubs, but nothing was finalised. I won’t specifically talk about any club, but there were teams in Serie A and Serie B where I had meetings and negotiations. Unfortunately, nothing came to fruition.”

What about coaching abroad? Is it something you've considered?

“Lately, I’ve had more offers and possibilities abroad, which is why I started improving my English this year. To work abroad, it's essential to have good English. I’m trying to broaden my horizons and prepare for a possible experience outside of Italy. While I do have the desire to test myself in a foreign league, I must be honest — my first objective is to continue in Italy.”

You worked with Nahitan Nández at Cagliari, who's now in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah, is the SPL on your radar?

“Over the past two years, the Saudi league has grown tremendously, with significant investments not only in top players but also in top coaches. For example, Stefano Pioli recently moved there to coach. Many good coaches are heading to Saudi Arabia, and the growth of the league, along with the financial incentives, are important factors to consider. I believe these factors also played a role in Nández’s decision to move there.”

What about seeing Roberto Mancini now in charge of the Saudi national team and Gigi di Biagio with the U21s?

“I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us Italian coaches on an international level. Not only Mancini and Di Biagio but many Italian coaches have gone abroad in recent years and achieved great results. Their moves to Saudi Arabia have opened the door for other Italian coaches to consider pursuing similar experiences in those countries.”

Let's go back to 2014 and SPAL...

“It was an amazing and unforgettable experience. For most of us, achieving what we did felt almost unbelievable. Of course, it was a combination of factors that led to our success. I was fortunate to work with a serious owner and a great club, which provided me with the best conditions to do my job. In three and a half years, we reached Serie A. When I first arrived, that kind of success seemed impossible. The club did a tremendous job, and I’m deeply saddened to see the team back in Serie C now.”

If SPAL sent an SOS to you today - would you accept?

“At this moment, I would say no because I have left a great memory there, and I’d like it to remain that way. I think it would be impossible to top what I did during my time there. What I achieved will remain in both the club’s history and my own, and I want it to stay that way.”

You basically discovered Lazio defender Manuel Lazzarri as a young player at SPAL...

“When I arrived at SPAL, Lazzari wasn’t playing much, so I gradually discovered his talent. He has great physical, technical, and mental qualities. I had a strong belief that he could prove himself day by day and match by match. He adapted to different roles throughout his career and performed well in each.”

What about the opportunity Fiorentina gave you with the Primavera team - how important was that in your career?

“As someone from Florence and a Fiorentina fan, it was a special experience. Even though I was coaching the youth team, it was an honor. Professionally, it was a learning experience that helped me grow, and I was fortunate that the club’s director, (Pantaleo) Corvino, chose me for the role. It was invaluable in shaping my future work, especially with young players.”

And what about today and the appointment of Raffaele Palladino at Fiorentina?

“After three years with (Vincenzo) Italiano, Fiorentina needed a coach with specific qualities, and I believe Raffaele has those. He showed his abilities at Monza, but like all coaches, he should be given time to make mistakes and improve. I’m confident he’ll do a good job at Fiorentina, but we all know that coaching in Florence is different from Monza, and Fiorentina’s fans have higher expectations.”

At Spezia you gave a first chance to a young Daniel Maldini, now of Monza. What's his ceiling?

“When I arrived at Spezia, Maldini wasn’t playing much, but I saw his great technical, physical, and mental qualities. I gave him my trust, and he repaid that trust on the field. Unfortunately, injuries have impacted his performances. His experiences have helped him grow, and I believe he has the potential to play for a top team.”

You also gave an opportunity to Tottenham's No1 Guglielmo Vicario when in charge of Cagliari...

“I gave him his debut at San Siro against Inter when I was coaching Cagliari. Vicario has had a fantastic career trajectory, and I think Empoli provided the perfect environment for him to grow without too much pressure. Now, he’s playing in the Premier League for a top club, and I believe he has a bright future ahead of him. He’s a great player and an even better person.”

So who would you say was the most talented player you've so far worked with?

“I’ve coached many great players who have helped me become a better coach, but the best player I’ve ever trained is Radja Nainggolan. He was an unbelievable player, with immense personality, character, and talent, as well as a great human being. Yes, he was the best.”

What about this season? What have you made of Antonio Conte's impact with Napoli?

“Conte’s return is fantastic for Serie A because he’s one of the best coaches, and he’s proven that everywhere he’s been. With Napoli’s passionate fans, I think Conte is the right man to lead them back to where they belong and to compete for major trophies. I believe we’ll see Napoli fighting for important objectives this season, and Conte is the perfect match for the club.”

And the season so far...?

“There have been some surprises, like Udinese’s performances. No one expected them to be in the position they are now. In my opinion, Italian football is returning to the high level it once had after some difficult years. We’re getting back to competing in Europe, as seen with Atalanta’s Europa League victory last season.”

What did you make of Daniele de Rossi's treatment by Roma?

“I don’t think it was the right decision to sack a coach after only 3-4 weeks. It’s too soon. The same thing happened to me in the past. You need to give a coach time to implement their ideas, especially considering the transfer window just closed and many young players have joined the team. However, as we’re on the outside, we don’t always know all the details, so it’s hard to judge.”

Finally Leonardo, after those summer talks, what's next for you?

“I’m not sure what the future holds for me. I hope to return soon to doing the job I love. In the meantime, I’ve been studying to keep improving myself.”