Napoli and Man Utd at deadlock over Garnacho valuation

Ansser Sadiq
Napoli have made a final take-it-or-leave-it offer for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

United are prepared to sell the Argentina international this month, though won't budge on their asking price.

Il Corriere dello Sport says United are demanding at least €55m plus €5m in bonuses to sell Garnacho.

Napoli, meanwhile, have offered €50m plus bonuses.

However, everything is now at deadlock, with neither part willing to budge.

