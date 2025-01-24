Napoli deny Garnacho quip attributed to De Laurentiis

Napoli have denied a quote attributed to president Aurelio de Laurentiis about Alejandro Garnacho.

Napoli have been in talks with Manchester United over a deal for the Argentina international. However, there's claims of ADL playing down his interest.

"Who assures me that he scores 20 goals?" was the answer attributed to De Laurentiis to a fan who, on the sidelines of the presentation of the book 'Il garofano e la conchiglia', asked him to buy Garnacho.

However, it is a quip that, the Neapolitan club says, the club's president never said.

At the presentation, ADL did say: "We had a survey done before Covid and discovered that in the Western world alone there are something like 83 million supporters and fans of Napoli.

"After the 3rd Scudetto and after 14 years in which we were the only Italian team to play consistently in Europe, I believe that today there should be many more. Then, as always in life and in sport, if you win everyone gets on the bandwagon, otherwise they get off."