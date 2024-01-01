Nani explains Udinese swoop for Bravo; explains Samardzic stand

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani has welcomed new signing Iker Bravo.

Bravo, after being named the U19 Euros Player of the Tournament with victors Spain, signed with Udinese this week from Bayer Leverkusen.

Nani said: "Iker is a real talent, we decided to get ahead of the competition and sign him a little earlier, fortunately before the Under-19 World Cup.

"Iker is part of a group of young Spanish footballers who are doing very well."

On the future Lazar Samardzic, he also told Sky Italia: "Samardzic is a strong player, I would be surprised if he wasn't requested and sought after.

"It's true that we have had requests for information and offers, but he is a very important player and we would like him to be considered as such also by the interested clubs.

"We are happy to have him and it is not our intention to sell the best pieces. Someone will make us a convincing offer, we and the player will talk about it."