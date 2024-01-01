Bravo confirms Udinese move: But if Real Madrid want me back...?

Iker Bravo admits he'd delay a move to Udinese to return to Real Madrid.

Bravo spent last season on-loan at Real from Bayer Leverkusen, but is now being sold to Udinese.

The striker has just led Spain to victory in the U19 Euros, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Bravo said, "I have already signed, tomorrow I have a medical examination with Udinese. I hope to join the team for this Friday or Saturday so I can start work on the next Serie A season.

"Of course, but if Florentino (Perez, Real president) wants me to sign again, right...?

"He has always supported me, and we have a good relationship. I am focused on doing a good season in the Udinese, I am very excited for this opportunity in the elite. I know that if things are done well many good things will come."