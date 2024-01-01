Udinese chief Nani fires Samardzic warning at AC Milan

Udinese technical director Gianluca Nani has revealed AC Milan are in talks for Lazar Samardzic.

A year ago the midfielder saw a move to Inter Milan collapse over an agents' dispute.

Now Milan are in contact, with Nani stating to Sky Italia: "He is a Udinese player who we don’t want to sell because he is important.

“Obviously, if we receive an adequate proposal, it’s part of our job to evaluate it with the footballer and entourage and the team interested.

"Samardzic is not a player we are offering to other clubs because we think he is important.”