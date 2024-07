DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Bravo

Udinese have signed Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo.

Bravo moves to Udinese having just been named the U19 Euros Player of the Tournament, helping Spain win the title.

The forward has signed a deal to 2028.

Bravo spent last season on-loan at Real Madrid, finishing the campaign with the Juvenil A team.