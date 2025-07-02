Tribal Football
Juventus raise three names in Sancho swap talks with Man Utd

Manchester United have been offered three players by Juventus for Jadon Sancho.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reporting for GiveMeSport, states Juve have raised the prospect of one of three names moving to United in exchange for the England winger.

United, after sending Sancho to Chelsea on-loan last season, have put him up for sale at a price of £25m.

Juve are in contact and during talks offered Dusan Vlahovic, Douglas Luiz and Timothy Weah in a part-swap, states Romano. However, it should be noted that Forest have already agreed terms with Juve for Weah and teammate Samuel Mbangula.

Meanwhile, United would prefer a straight cash sale to assist their navigating of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules.

