Juventus encourage Bournemouth to bid for Huijsen

Juventus encourage Bournemouth to bid for Huijsen

Bournemouth are interested in Juventus defender Dean Huijsen.

The Cherries have sounded out Juve for the Dutchman, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Roma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tuttosport says Bournemouth have been encouraged by Juve to bid for Huijsen.

Juve hope to raise €25m from the youngster's sale this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg are also watching developments closely.