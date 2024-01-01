Ex-Juventus keeper Rubinho: Is Motta the right coach?

Tribal Football
Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho supports the appointment of new coach Thiago Motta.

Rubinho is convinced the former Bologna coach can make a difference with the Bianconeri.

He told TuttoJuve: "Is he the right man? I think so, also because Thiago has worked his way up and done great things in the clubs he has been in.

"He led Bologna into the Champions League after several decades, he revolutionised the nature of the team and gave it a European dimension."

Then he had his say on Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio, who is close to joining Juve.

Rubinho said: "I know him and I like him as a goalkeeper, but it's not a given that he will be the starter. We'll see who plays, but he's very good. Mattia Perin? He's a very intelligent person and I think he's already decided what to do, whether to renew or leave. He's a man now and he'll know what to choose."

