Ex-Juventus defender Porrini: Motta represents huge change

Former Juventus defender Sergio Porrini can see a huge change in approach from new coach Thiago Motta.

Porrini, now Ascoli assistant coach, says Motta's appointment represents a major shift in the way Juve play.

He told TuttoJuve: "The feeling is that there has been a change starting from the coach who has different ideas and philosophy from the previous one, with the hope that the innovation can be noticed immediately.

"His philosophy is that of playing football and building from the goalkeeper's possession phase, with these continuous interchanges of players where you sometimes struggle to consider the function of the central defender in possession of the ball and we saw this well last year year with Calafiori."

Porrini also said of Motta: "There was always the desire to play the game with ball possession, never to restart even if the opponent was stronger. These ideas are the opposite of the recent past, we will then have to understand if Thiago Motta will be able to put them into practice here at Juventus."

But he warned: "When there is a change in management, it is never easy to be able to learn immediately. Each coach brings something new, there is indeed a summer preparation so that the ideas are inculcated through work. Given the results obtained by Motta in Bologna, I am sure that the Juventus players will be able to learn the new game mechanisms."