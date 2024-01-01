Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Mota delighted with Monza brace in victory at Vicenza

Mota delighted with Monza brace in victory at Vicenza
Mota delighted with Monza brace in victory at VicenzaTribalfootball
Monza striker Dany Mota was delighted with his brace in Monday night's 3-0 win at Hellas Verona.

Mota admits Monza's players had been desperate to deliver such a result.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards, "We've been waiting for this win for a long, long time. We work every day for this, we haven't won for many months, now we have to be consistent.

"We hope to have a full stadium next week to give satisfaction to our fans, who are always there."

One of his goals came from a direct play beginning with the goalkeeper and Mota says it was one former president Silvio Berlusconi would've appreciated.

He smiled: "Perfectly, as the president said. Sometimes football is also simple goals, the important thing is to have won, sometimes you score like that too. I had the opportunity to help the team and that's fine."

Mentions
Serie AMota Carvalho DanyMonzaVerona
Related Articles
Ambrosini: AC Milan fans must be ready to see Maldini in Juventus or Inter Milan shirt
AC Milan legend Maldini: Udinese striker Lucca a player from another era
Monza attacker Maldini proud of Italy debut