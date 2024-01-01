Mota delighted with Monza brace in victory at Vicenza

Monza striker Dany Mota was delighted with his brace in Monday night's 3-0 win at Hellas Verona.

Mota admits Monza's players had been desperate to deliver such a result.

He said afterwards, "We've been waiting for this win for a long, long time. We work every day for this, we haven't won for many months, now we have to be consistent.

"We hope to have a full stadium next week to give satisfaction to our fans, who are always there."

One of his goals came from a direct play beginning with the goalkeeper and Mota says it was one former president Silvio Berlusconi would've appreciated.

He smiled: "Perfectly, as the president said. Sometimes football is also simple goals, the important thing is to have won, sometimes you score like that too. I had the opportunity to help the team and that's fine."