Monza attacker Maldini proud of Italy debut
Monza attacker Daniel Maldini was delighted making his Italy debut in their Nations League win against Israel.

Maldini follows in the footsteps of grandfather Cesare and father Paolo in playing for the Azzurri.

“It was a strong sensation, positive, I’m very happy to have come on and that the game went well,” Maldini told RAI Sport.

“The match was always in control until their goal, but then we did well to take it back and we saw our football in action.

“I am glad that my parents were here, I’ll talk to them after I get home. I dedicate this debut to my family and my friends, those who love me.”

