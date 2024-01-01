Tribal Football

Mota Carvalho Dany breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Mota Dany
Al Hilal, de Jorge Jesus e Rúben Neves, em festa na Arábia Saudita
Olhar Português: Campeões na Arábia e na Escócia, lusos em destaque na luta pelo título na Grécia
Euro-2024: Dalot lembra que "ainda há coisas a melhorar" na equipa de Portugal
Euro 2024: Portugal defronta Suécia em particular de oportunidades e estreias
As novidades de Martínez: o que fizeram e como podem justificar a chamada à seleção
Dany Mota estreia-se nos treinos da seleção, André Gomes (Benfica) também foi novidade
Euro 2024: Portugal continua a preparar particular com Suécia na chegada de Dany Mota
Trincão e Raphael Guerreiro dispensados da seleção: Dany Mota chamado pela primeira vez
Olhar português: Da acrobacia de Dany Mota à ajuda de Rúben Neves para o recorde do Guiness
Corrida para o Scudetto: Koopmeiners dá classe à Atalanta, Roma e Fiorentina em belo duelo, Colpani soberbo
Najlepsze momenty weekendu: Akrobata na Monzy, karetka w trakcie meczu i dymisja za cios z baśki
Weekend Highlights: Acrobatics, ambulances and a coach losing his job for a headbutt
Weekend Highlights: L'acrobata di Monza, un'ambulanza durante la partita e un'espulsione a testa
La Top XI della 28esima: Bisseck e Bastoni decisivi, McKennie e Mota on fire
Highlighty víkendu: Akrobat z Monzy, sanitka počas zápasu a koniec v klube pre hlavičku
Race for the Scudetto: Koopmeiners class for Atalanta; Roma and Fiorentina play out thriller; superb Colpani
Highlighty víkendu: Akrobat z Monzy, sanitka během zápasu a vyhazov za hlavičku
VIDEO: Dany Mota de la Monza marchează golul serii în Europa!
Il Monza batte il Genoa 3-2: decisiva la rete nel finale di Daniel Maldini
Dany Mota come Parola, rovesciata acrobatica da sogno per il 2-0 sul Genoa - VIDEO
Il Monza ritrova Izzo in difesa per la sfida di sabato sera in casa del Genoa
Olhar português: Sociedade do golo saudita, Leão e Mota em terras italianas
Il Monza batte il Milan nel finale dopo un ritorno disperato dei rossoneri
AC Milan pierde dramatic la Monza după ce a revenit de la 0-2 cu un jucător mai puțin
Le formazioni ufficiali di Monza-Milan, Pioli schiera Okafor al posto di Leao
Olhar português: Inglaterra tomada por portugueses e Guedes a sair na frente em Villarreal
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd
Mota Carvalho Dany page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Mota Carvalho Dany - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Mota Carvalho Dany news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.