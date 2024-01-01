AC Milan legend Maldini: Udinese striker Lucca a player from another era

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini was happy to be in Udinese to see son Daniel make his Italy debut on Monday.

Monza attacker Daniel Maldini featured in Italy's 4-1 Nations League win against Israel.

His father told TV12: "My career began here in Udine as a professional; I always come back very willingly. What I experienced are emotions as a father, are much stronger than those of playing football."

On Udinese, who will take to the field in Milan on Saturday, he said: "I have always considered Udinese one of the most physical teams ever and last year's problems surprised me a lot. I think they have reached a status where they can aspire not only to safety.

"(Lorenzo) Lucca? He is a rare commodity, a centre forward from another era."