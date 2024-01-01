Ambrosini: AC Milan fans must be ready to see Maldini in Juventus or Inter Milan shirt

Former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini says fans must prepare themselves to see Daniel Maldini join a direct rival.

Maldini was sold by Milan last year to Monza and has just broken into the Italy squad.

The son of Paolo Maldini and grandson of Cesare Maldini, Daniel is now being linked with Inter Milan and Juventus.

Ambrosini told Radio Serie A: "We have to prepare ourselves for the fact that he could perhaps take a different path and go to Juve or Inter. Will he become that level? I don't know, for the moment he isn't there yet, but he has put in a little more than a year ago in terms of shots and presence on the pitch.

"I don't know where he can get to, but he has to keep his ambition high, because in terms of courage, technique and physique he has it."