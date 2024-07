Moeller tells Juventus: Buy Wirtz!

Juventus hero Andy Moeller is urging the club to go for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

Moeller admits he's a big fan of the Germany international.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "If I were the sporting director of Juve, I would buy Florian Wirtz.

"However, it would require a lot of money. In the 90s they could afford him, today it is more difficult."

Indeed, it's now suggested it will take at least €100m to sign Wirtz.