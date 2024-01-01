Juventus ahead of BVB for Man Utd outcast Sancho

Juventus are closing on a deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.
After United confirmed Erik ten Hag for the new season, there is no way back for Sancho at Old Trafford.
After a successful six-month spell at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho is now up for sale.
BVB would like to re-sign the England winger, but Football Insider says it is Juventus who are the favourites to sign the midfielder for next season.
United want £40m to sell Sancho, though Juve would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement.