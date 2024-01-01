Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus ahead of BVB for Man Utd outcast Sancho

Juventus ahead of BVB for Man Utd outcast Sancho
Juventus ahead of BVB for Man Utd outcast Sancho
Juventus ahead of BVB for Man Utd outcast SanchoAction Plus
Juventus are closing on a deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

After United confirmed Erik ten Hag for the new season, there is no way back for Sancho at Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After a successful six-month spell at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho is now up for sale.

BVB would like to re-sign the England winger, but Football Insider says it is Juventus who are the favourites to sign the midfielder for next season.

United want £40m to sell Sancho, though Juve would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonManchester UnitedJuventusDortmundBundesligaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus not shelving plans for Man Utd winger Sancho
Borussia Dortmund pushing for Sancho return
Man Utd transfer-list and price Sancho