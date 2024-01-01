AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen chasing Real Madrid defender Marin

Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin is attracting interest from across Europe.

Marin has just completed an impressive loan with Alaves.

He was expected to be added to Real's senior squad for next season, particularly with Nacho Fernandez's departure.

However, Sport says Marin could yet be sold given the growing interest in his signature.

AC Milan, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid are all in contact for the youngster.

Marín played 34 competitive games for Alavés last season. His contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2026.