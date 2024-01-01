Father of Bayer Leverkusen ace Wirtz sends message to Arsenal, Real Madrid

The father of Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz has spoken out about his son's future.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester City are all said to be in the hunt for Wirtz.

And his father, Hans-Joachim, told BILD: "Florian has a contract with Leverkusen. He is looking forward to next season there, when he can play in the Champions League with Leverkusen for the first time.

"It is fact. Now the focus is on the EC. After that, there is a lot to do with the club for the upcoming season, so there is no reason to speculate. There's really nothing to say."

Wirtz has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that runs until the summer of 2027.