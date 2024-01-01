Mauro slams Roma over De Rossi sacking: But Juventus can be proud

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro has hit out at the sacking of Daniele de Rossi by Roma.

De Rossi was sacked and replaced at Roma by Ivan Juric last Wednesday.

Mauro told Tuttosport: "It has always been like this, now there are cold owners who have little to do with football. It is not an absolute novelty, the fact that two Americans threw out a flag has caused an uproar. It does not scandalise me even if it is a decision that I do not agree with. At Marassi, Roma could have won and run riot."

On Italian clubs being owned by financial funds, Mauro continued: "I hate it, I hate it. Italy is a different country, we have become Americanised in everything, why now also in managing football? I know that money is needed but the passion with which fans follow football in Italy is not comparable to that with which Americans follow basketball or baseball. For us it is culture, custom and history. For them it is just sport.

"We grow up with sporting faith, they with sportsmanship, which is beautiful but it is something else. Seeing someone who only talks about balance sheets is positive but let him go to America.

"From this point of view Juventus is an extraordinary boast. I believe it is the only club that has belonged to the same owner for over 100 years. I hope it never goes into foreign hands and remains in the hands of the Agnelli lineage."