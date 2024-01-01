Ex-Roma chief Sabatini: De Rossi sacking a barbaric act

Former AS Roma chief Walter Sabatini has slammed the club's owners after the sacking of Daniele de Rossi.

De Rossi was sacked last Wednesday by Roma and replaced by Ivan Juric.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sabatini told Radio Sportiva: "The De Rossi issue is always open for me: he is a young, valid coach. Roma was improving, with Genoa there was a very good first half, you could see the growth, the organisation. The case has not passed for me: too many things have not happened, there has been a barbaric management of football at Roma in these two months.

"I wish Juric all the best, with whom I have an excellent relationship, he is an important coach, but Daniele going home after four days is an infamy that I cannot stand"..

"De Rossi was a coach and didn't take part in this contest. It didn't concern him. There was a CEO with full powers, an ownership that has accustomed us to not taking part in discussions and that never showed up. There is a sporting director (Ghisolfi) who has never shown up, what kind of fight should there be..."

"De Rossi does not stress relationships, he is a pacifist, he has his ideas that he wants to carry forward but he does not seek conflict, especially at his home, in Trigoria. I do not think there was a negative state of mind on his part towards this lady (former CEO Lina Souloukou)."