Ex-Roma chief Sabatini: De Rossi sacking a barbaric act

De Rossi was sacked last Wednesday by Roma and replaced by Ivan Juric.
Sabatini told Radio Sportiva: "The De Rossi issue is always open for me: he is a young, valid coach. Roma was improving, with Genoa there was a very good first half, you could see the growth, the organisation. The case has not passed for me: too many things have not happened, there has been a barbaric management of football at Roma in these two months.
"I wish Juric all the best, with whom I have an excellent relationship, he is an important coach, but Daniele going home after four days is an infamy that I cannot stand"..
"De Rossi was a coach and didn't take part in this contest. It didn't concern him. There was a CEO with full powers, an ownership that has accustomed us to not taking part in discussions and that never showed up. There is a sporting director (Ghisolfi) who has never shown up, what kind of fight should there be..."
"De Rossi does not stress relationships, he is a pacifist, he has his ideas that he wants to carry forward but he does not seek conflict, especially at his home, in Trigoria. I do not think there was a negative state of mind on his part towards this lady (former CEO Lina Souloukou)."