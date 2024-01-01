Hermoso: De Rossi fundamental part of my Roma choice

Mario Hermoso insists he's happy at AS Roma.

The defender joined Roma earlier this month as a free agent after coming off contract at Atletico Madrid. Hermoso has since seen Daniele de Rossi sacked and replaced by new coach Ivan Juric.

Hermoso spoke to the local press ahead of Roma's Europa League clash with Athletic Bilbao tomorrow.

How far along are you in your adjustment process? How do you feel physically?

"It's clear that mine is a gradual process of adaptation, of getting to know the group and also of improving my physical condition. That physical condition that is necessary to be able to compete at a high level in such an important competition. And that is the most difficult thing for a professional footballer: to recover 100%.

"However, everything is proceeding according to plan, I know the group, I am adapting as best I can and it is clear that I am also acquiring the confidence necessary to face competitions like this one in the best possible way and with the right importance."

How did you experience these weeks? You arrived with De Rossi, then everything happened.

"One of the reasons I came here was the project. A squad with great hunters, an excellent transfer campaign. But going back to the previous question, also to what the coach said, we have to impose a very high level on ourselves. We are here to fight, we have to acquire a certain type of mentality in this sense. When you win, the status of the club, of the team increases, we have to compete at the highest level in all competitions.

"The aim is to always be competitive, to grow with the club's infrastructure, which is of a certain level. De Rossi was a fundamental part of my arrival here, he was the person who gave me his hand and I will always thank him. The fans are fantastic, similar to Atletico, heartfelt fans who live for football. It will be a journey made of great moments together."

You have faced Athletic Club many times. Did Juric ask you for any advice?

"I've faced them several times. They have a very clear, linear structure, they make fighting and dedication their best weapons. They are good, a solid group with players who have known each other for a long time, they don't make many changes. They always work in the same way, the philosophy is always the same.

"They fight for every ball until the last. They have fast players who go vertically. I can share what I know about them with the staff and teammates, regarding their strengths and vulnerabilities. We will have to match our level of strength and determination, so that our attacking and midfield players can resolve the match at any time."

Is this Roma already ready and strong enough to be in the Champions League?

"The squad has enormous potential. They have brought in players who are not used to playing every three days in such important competitions and therefore there will be a need for an adaptation period. We will have to get used to competing every three days at a very high level, being demanding ourselves. With Atletico I played in the Champions League, it is special on a personal and environmental level. People are anxiously waiting for those matches, we have to set the bar high, the squad is capable of competing at that level."

Did anyone from the management ask you players for an opinion on De Rossi before he was sacked?

"I've been here for a short time, I don't know the management structure well and what is outside of our daily lives as players. I can't answer you therefore and I personally have not had any contact with the management about De Rossi. I'm not the right person to do it, there are other players in charge of dealing with these situations, the captains who wear the armband, who act as spokesmen for better or for worse."

The differences between here and Spain?

"The physical gap in duels is stronger here. Tactically, there is a different organization here. In Spain, there is a different philosophy that has taken hold since the Spanish national team, with the successes achieved, has marked the way. Wider teams on the pitch, ball circulation, possession of the ball, a non-direct and vertical football. The ball is not carried often, there are not so many players concentrated in the middle of the pitch, here you need more concentration."