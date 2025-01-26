Greenwood backing Marseille move for "great man" Pogba

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Olympique Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is backing a reunion with former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been linked with OM as he prepares to top-line football as he closes on the end of his doping ban.

Greenwood told Telefoot:  "He's a great man, a true professional.

"He took me under his wing at Manchester United and looked after me. He's a top player, I think all the teams in Europe loved having him. If he came here, it would be great."

Pogba is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Juventus by mutual consent. He is due to return to action in March when his doping ban concludes.

