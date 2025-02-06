Marseille chief Benatia: We and Pogba would like to do immediate deal, but...

Olympique Marseille sports chief Mehdi Benatia admits they could move for Paul Pogba this summer.

The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder can return to playing in March after his doping ban was slashed from four years to 18 months thanks to a successful appeal.

Pogba, now a free agent, has been linked with OM and Benatia told L'Equipe: "Pogba is special. He is a player, a man that I and Pablo Longoria like a lot.

"For a group it is very important to have a leader, a real footballer, a passionate person like Paul. Unfortunately, however, he had injuries in recent years, then came the disqualification. We thought about it, we wanted to do it, but the problem is that he is not yet in shape.

"Would it make sense, also considering how much media attention it could have, to make an investment now for a player who will not be useful until the end of the season?

"I know he would have loved to come, and we will monitor developments over the next six months and if there is something to be done, we will be happy to have a player like Pogba to help us next year. But the opportunity will have to arise."