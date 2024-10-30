Roma coach Juric reveals "angry" crisis talks with players; confirms contact with president

AS Roma coach Ivan Juric says he remains confident in his job future.

Roma meet Torino tomorrow night on the back of the weekend 5-1 thrashing at Fiorentina.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juric spoke to the press today to preview the Toro clash and was pushed about his position.

A delicate match after the defeat in Florence. What kind of changes do you have in mind?

"There was an emotional collapse from my point of view. I think that after 40 days of good work I expected great passion ahead. But there was a total collapse that in a sense can also be translated into a positive collapse. If we collect what happened in a positive way, we can take the right path."

How do you prepare for the game on an emotional and tactical level?

"There was a bit of everything these days. Torino is a consolidated reality. We have done a good job for three years. In addition, now the purchases have been good, they are having a good championship, and the team is valuable and has ideas. Both on a tactical and emotional level you have to be prepared."

Are you feeling the pressure of being fired? Are you thinking of any changes?

"On the first question, I'm not thinking about being fired, I do my job and what happens, happens. I think Roma's squad can't afford to be left out. We need to bring in as many as possible, not exclude but convince. Not convince but make clear what needs to be done at this time."

Is this group convinced of the project?

"These were days of arguments, heavy ones. But also things that in my opinion are better if they happened. Better if it happened now and if everything that had accumulated came out. Now we have also directed the ship in terms of thought. What I have to do and what the team has to do. In that sense I see it as a positive thing. My character and my way makes me believe that this situation is better if it happened now. I will try to put the best possible team to win the match, we start again in a great way and yesterday I saw them convinced, right. As I told you, better this way than losing 1-0 and continuing this humdrum. It is an important moment for everyone."

What was there? What are the grudges?

"I think it should stay between us. There were arguments and clashes, but it's all between us. I don't want to talk about that."

On Lorenzo Pellegrini's words, did you look each other in the eyes and what did you say? What did the players have to say to each other?

"I think we told each other the truth, maybe violently at the beginning and then in a reasonable way. I am the coach and I have to train and prepare the team for the match. The doctor has to take care of the players and the players have to play. Everyone has a specific job and has to take care of what they do. Defining roles is important."

Should we expect changes?

"I think the team has conceded 5 goals in 7 games. If I want to make a comparison with Torino last year with this way of playing they have conceded 36 and Roma 46 playing something else. For me they are just excuses. If they are not convinced the players can say 'I'm leaving'. I understand that they are convinced and that they want to do well. They want to improve because it brings many benefits and they can do great both in possession and not."

Have you heard from the owners? Do you feel lonely or are there any corporate shortcomings?

"I have contacts with the president. We have spoken about many things and well. These are all things that take your mind off the field. I stick to my ideas. The player plays, I coach and the doctor treats. As I said on the first day, I don't see any shortcomings, in fact I prefer it this way. I make decisions and the management makes you responsible. The rest is distraction. Everyone has to do their part. We have to work hard and this is the right cure to get the situation back in hand. This is my idea."