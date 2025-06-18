Inter Milan president Marotta shrugs off Al-Hilal's Inzaghi claims

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has shrugged off claims from Al-Hilal over their appointment of Simone Inzaghi.

It was stated from the Al-Hilal camp that Inzaghi began speaking with them before the Champions League final last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The only thing that matters is having ended one chapter and opened another. I don’t chase after statements,” said Marotta.

“We’re grateful to Simone Inzaghi and what he gifted us, but today the baton has been passed to (Cristian) Chivu, and Inter’s history goes ahead.”

Marotta also confirmed interest in Parma attacker Ange-Yoan Bonny, adding: “Bonny is an excellent player; he’s among those on the list, but he is a Parma player."