Parma approach Arsenal for permission to speak with Cuesta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta risks losing assistant manager Carlos Cuesta this summer.
Cuesta is wanted by Serie A club Parma.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Parma are seeking a new coach after losing Cristian Chivu to Inter Milan. The Romanian successfully guided Parma away from relegation last season on a short-term contract.
Parma have already approached Arsenal for permission to speak with Cuesta, 29, though the Gunners are yet to respond, says the Mirror.
Cuesta was also a candidate for the Norwich City job at the end of last season.
The Spaniard has been on Arteta's staff since the latter's appointment in 2019.