Parma approach Arsenal for permission to speak with Cuesta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta risks losing assistant manager Carlos Cuesta this summer.

Cuesta is wanted by Serie A club Parma.

Parma are seeking a new coach after losing Cristian Chivu to Inter Milan. The Romanian successfully guided Parma away from relegation last season on a short-term contract.

Parma have already approached Arsenal for permission to speak with Cuesta, 29, though the Gunners are yet to respond, says the Mirror.

Cuesta was also a candidate for the Norwich City job at the end of last season.

The Spaniard has been on Arteta's staff since the latter's appointment in 2019.