Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Napoli break Juventus and AC Milan record with Serie A title
Napoli president De Laurentiis talks up Conte after title triumph; coy on his future
Klopp returns! Slot says ex-boss to join Liverpool title lift

Bruno pens tribute to McTominay after Napoli's title win

Shina Oludare
Bruno pens tribute to McTominay after Napoli's title win
Bruno pens tribute to McTominay after Napoli's title winAction Plus
Bruno Fernandes has paid tribute to his former Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay following his role in helping Napoli secure the Serie A title on Friday night.

The Scot opened the scoring with a stunning scissor kick as Antonio Conte’s side sealed a 2-0 victory over Cagliari, clinching the club’s fourth Scudetto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Congrats my friend. Resilience, discipline and determination have always been there from you! Now with confidence your qualities are shining more than ever. Enjoy your moment," Fernandes wrote on Instagram story.

McTominay, who scored only 19 goals in 178 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, found the net 12 times in 34 league matches during the 2024/25 season in Italy. 

Mentions
Serie AFernandes BrunoMcTominay ScottNapoliManchester United