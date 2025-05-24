Bruno pens tribute to McTominay after Napoli's title win

Bruno Fernandes has paid tribute to his former Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay following his role in helping Napoli secure the Serie A title on Friday night.

The Scot opened the scoring with a stunning scissor kick as Antonio Conte’s side sealed a 2-0 victory over Cagliari, clinching the club’s fourth Scudetto.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Congrats my friend. Resilience, discipline and determination have always been there from you! Now with confidence your qualities are shining more than ever. Enjoy your moment," Fernandes wrote on Instagram story.

McTominay, who scored only 19 goals in 178 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, found the net 12 times in 34 league matches during the 2024/25 season in Italy.