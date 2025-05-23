Careca: McTominay Napoli's most important player this season

Napoli great Careca admits he's a fan of Scott McTominay.

The Brazilian legend says McTominay has been Napoli's most influential player this season, as the Azzurri play for the Scudetto tonight.

Victory over Cagliari will guarantee the title for Napoli, with former Manchester United midfielder McTominay the key man.

That's according to Careca, who told Gazzetta.it: "It was an unexpected impact, for his authority and his goals,.

“He was more decisive than the others. He knew how to lead in some key moments towards the Scudetto. Others were just as important:

"Meret with some saves, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Politano and Raspadori who scored a few goals in the last games. Of course, Lukaku and Neres as well. Napoli have great quality, Inter were stronger on paper, but the stronger team doesn’t always win.”