Napoli star McTominay named Serie A MVP

Scott McTominay was named Serie A’s best player for the 2024-25 season, thanks to his crucial role in Napoli’s title win.

The former Manchester United star capped off an impressive debut season in Italy by scoring in the Parthenopeans’ 2-0 win over Cagliari on Friday, securing the Italian elite division’s title. 

Since moving from Old Trafford last summer, the 28-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided six assists, proving to be a key player for Antonio Conte’s team.

