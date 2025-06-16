Maicon convinced over Chivu's Inter Milan return: Absolutely the right man!

Former Inter Milan fullback Douglas Maicon supports the appointment of Cristian Chivu as new coach.

After guiding Parma away from relegation last season on a short-term deal, former Inter defender and Primavera manager Chivu has been named new Nerazzurri coach.

Maicon supports Chivu's return, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Is he the right man? He is absolutely right. I am biased because of everything we have experienced together and I can only wish him the best, but I really think he has the human and professional qualities to start a new winning path.

"Of course, he has a very hard job ahead of him, it is not easy because the pain after the Champions League final is enormous. I know something about it because I went from 7-1 with Germany in a World Cup at home... But if there is a person who knows how to get back up in difficult times, that is Cristian Chivu.

"A virtue and a flaw? The flaw... ask his wife. The virtue is that he is loyal, something that any player would want from their coach. He tells things as they are, without beating around the bush, even getting angry if necessary: ​​in a locker room you have to get straight to the heart of the problems."

No worry over experience

On the controversy related to the Romanian's lack of experience, Maicon also insists: "He did very well in Parma, but do you really think Chivu lacks experience? With the locker rooms he frequented, the battles he won and lost, the great coaches he met?

"From Mou, for example, he learned how to manage a high-level group, something that is particularly needed at this time when the psychological component is very important after the blow taken.

"For me, experience at certain levels does not exist, there is a path to follow together with the players, day after day."