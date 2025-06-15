Chivu: My appointment shows Inter Milan have gone back to our roots

Cristian Chivu has declared his appointment as new coach shows Inter Milan are going back to their roots.

The Romanian, formerly Inter's Primavera coach, has been named Simone Inzaghi's successor after guiding Parma away from relegation last season.

The former Inter defender spoke to the press in the USA ahead of their Club World Cup opener.

“I was already the coach of a team in the Youth Sector. This club gives you the push to do something special, including in the Youth Sector,” he began.

“The sense of responsibility is great, the same as when I came here as a player. I’ve been here 13 years, with a little pause in between, but I’ve always been here.

“We’ve gone back to our roots, Interismo.

“President Marotta has been here for a while, he knows what it takes. I’ve always had this word in mind: it means pride and loyalty. We’re one of the best teams in Europe, we need to show it on the field. You can win and lose in football, but when things are going well, the club finds it more straightforward.

“The project is both new and familiar. We need to carry on what’s been done—Inter requires this kind of mindset. The bar has been raised in recent years, and we have to keep it there. It’s about having self-belief and confidence, and working well with both the club and the team.”

I know everything about Inter

Chivu also said: “I know everything about Inter, I also had a lot of time with Inzaghi when I was coaching the Under 19s. I know a lot of the guys. It’s not a problem for me if they call me Cristian or Mister.

“It was a surprise: my plan was to stay in Parma,” he continued. “Then came the call from Inter to have a meeting. I asked Federico Cherubini for permission, as a gesture of thanks to the Gialloblù club. You know what Inter represents for me, it is a source of pride and honour.

"I have an excellent relationship with Simone Inzaghi and we have kept it. I had called him before the call for Inter, to wish him good luck for his new adventure in Arabia”.