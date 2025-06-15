Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
REVEALED: Chivu's Inter Milan backroom team confirmed
New Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu has named his backroom staff.

Chivu spoke to the press today in the USA ahead of their Club World Cup opener against Monterrey.

And during the media conference, the Romanian's backroom team was confirmed:

    Assistant Coach: Aleksandar Kolarov 

    Technical Assistant: Mario Cecchi 

    Technical Assistant: Angelo Palombo 

    Fitness Coach: Stefano Rapetti 

    Fitness Coach: Maurizio Fanchini 

    Goalkeeping Coach: Gianluca Spinelli 

    Goalkeeping Coach: Paolo Orlandoni

 

We've studied Monterrey

Meanwhile, on facing Monterrey, Chivu said of the Mexicans: “We studied on video, we know they’ve changed coach, they’ve probably made some changes. They play in a proactive way, vertically, they also have some good individual players.

“This competition is unusual, but beautiful. Let’s not forget the team’s journey: the value of the team cannot be judged by the fact that it hasn’t lifted trophies. It has had an extraordinary journey. 

“The duty of a team and the coach is to always give their all, for me it is not a failed season. Inter eliminated Bayern and Barcelona, ​​they were considered one of the best teams in Europe a few weeks ago.

"Failure does not exist: you always have to try until the end, failure is when you make excuses or look for alibis. Being with the players I have not seen people pointing fingers and looking for culprits."

