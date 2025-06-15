REVEALED: Chivu's Inter Milan backroom team confirmed
Chivu spoke to the press today in the USA ahead of their Club World Cup opener against Monterrey.
And during the media conference, the Romanian's backroom team was confirmed:
Assistant Coach: Aleksandar Kolarov
Technical Assistant: Mario Cecchi
Technical Assistant: Angelo Palombo
Fitness Coach: Stefano Rapetti
Fitness Coach: Maurizio Fanchini
Goalkeeping Coach: Gianluca Spinelli
Goalkeeping Coach: Paolo Orlandoni
We've studied Monterrey
Meanwhile, on facing Monterrey, Chivu said of the Mexicans: “We studied on video, we know they’ve changed coach, they’ve probably made some changes. They play in a proactive way, vertically, they also have some good individual players.
“This competition is unusual, but beautiful. Let’s not forget the team’s journey: the value of the team cannot be judged by the fact that it hasn’t lifted trophies. It has had an extraordinary journey.
“The duty of a team and the coach is to always give their all, for me it is not a failed season. Inter eliminated Bayern and Barcelona, they were considered one of the best teams in Europe a few weeks ago.
"Failure does not exist: you always have to try until the end, failure is when you make excuses or look for alibis. Being with the players I have not seen people pointing fingers and looking for culprits."