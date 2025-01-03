Liverpool must help with wages if Chiesa to make Serie A return

Liverpool will need to cover a percentage of Fede Chiesa's wages if he is to return to Italy this month.

The former Juventus attacker is being linked with a Serie A return after struggling for form and fitness in his first six months at Anfield.

Napoli, Atalanta and Inter Milan are all interested in Chiesa for the January market.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport says any chance of a return home will depend on Liverpool covering a percentage of his wages should he leave on-loan.

Chiesa moved to Liverpool on deadline day in August from Juve.