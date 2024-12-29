Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa
Fede Chiesa is eyeing a move away from Liverpool in January.

The Italy attacker only joined the Reds in August from Juventus. But he's struggled with injury and for minutes so far this season.

Foot Mercato says a return to Italy could be on for Chiesa.

Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter Milan are all monitoring his situation, with Liverpool willing to accept a loan departure.

Chiesa has managed just four appearances for Liverpool so far this term.

