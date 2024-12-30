Napoli chief Manna makes contact with agent of Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Napoli are preparing a move for Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa.

Chiesa was only sold by Juventus in August to Liverpool, but he has struggled for form and fitness in England.

As such, Calciomercato.com says a return to Serie A is now mooted for Chiesa.

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna is a fan of Chiesa and wants to bring him back to Italy during next month's winter market.

Manna has held talks with Fali Ramadani, the agent of Chiesa, about the prospect of a loan deal.

Napoli are not ready to pay the player's full salary, so Liverpool will have to cover part of it if a loan is to be negotiated.