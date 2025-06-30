Lazio president Lotito responds to Besiktas Immobile rumours

Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists no offer has been received from Ciro Immobile.

It's been suggested Besiktas have made an offer for the club captain.

But Lotito said at coach Marco Baroni's presentation yesterday: "You're telling me about the offer, I don't know it. It's like the guy who says he's getting married but doesn't know the bride.

"I don't know, I'm saying this with all honesty: my club hasn't received any offers. The property is a Lazio player, has a contract with Lazio. The club has not received any offers from another club that wants to acquire him.

"We have not received any offers to date."