Lazio president Lotito ponders selling and trying again for Greenwood
Lazio president Claudio Lotito knows he must sell if he's to strike a deal for Mason Greenwood with Manchester United.

United want €50m to sell the forward after his outstanding season on-loan with Getafe last term.

Lotito's last offer of €20m plus 50 per cent of Greenwood's sell-on fee has been rejected by United.

Il Messaggero says Lotito is prepared to try again with an improved bid, however he must sell first.

As such, the futures of Ciro Immobile and Taty Castellanos are now being considered inside Lazio.

