DONE DEAL: Lazio sign Hatayspor midfielder Dele-Bashiru

Lazio have signed former Manchester City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Dele-Bashiru arrives from Hatayspor on-loan with the option to buy.

The midfielder began his career with City before moving to Sheffield Wednesday four years ago. He signed for Hatayspor last year as a free agent.

He joins Lazio for a €2m loan fee with the option to sign outright for €4m.

The 22 year-old passed his medical and signed forms over Thursday and Friday in Rome.