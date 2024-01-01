Agent assures Lazio fans of Immobile commitment: Offers from China, Italy and Saudi Arabia

The agent of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile says he remains fully committed to the Rome club.

The veteran is attracting interest from the Middle East.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Alessandro Moggi told Sky Italia: "Immobile still has a two-year contract, as has been said several times he is extremely attached to Lazio; the club has shown to be very attached to Ciro, refusing the many offers received from China, Italy, Europe and Saudi Arabia

"It is a marriage that will certainly last until the expiry of the contract, 2026. The market can hide pitfalls and unforeseen events, but we will go all the way until the expiry of the contract, for that is the love that binds Ciro to Lazio."

On the Euros, Moggi added: "Unfortunately Immobile is experiencing it as a spectator, as a fan, because he is very attached to the national team."